Who's Playing

Portland @ Dallas

Current Records: Portland 16-12; Dallas 14-14

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 19 of last year. The Trail Blazers are on the road again Friday and play against Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at American Airlines Center. Averaging 126.25 points in their past four games, Rip City's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Dallas better be ready for a challenge.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Portland and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 128-112 victory on the road. Point guard Damian Lillard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 37 points, eight assists and five rebounds. The game made it Dame's fourth in a row with at least 36 points.

Meanwhile, Dallas ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 105-90. A silver lining for the Mavericks was the play of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and six assists in addition to five boards. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Rip City's victory brought them up to 16-12 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 14-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Rip City ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.7 on average. But the Mavericks are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.5. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Portland.