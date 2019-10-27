How to watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Dallas 2-0; Portland 1-1
Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; Portland 53-29
What to Know
Dallas and Portland are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Dallas and Portland will really light up the scoreboard.
The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans last week, winning 123-116. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 25 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds, and PG Delon Wright, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and five steal (basketball)s. Wright didn't help his team much against Washington last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for the Trail Blazers and Sacramento, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half. The Trail Blazers came out on top against Sacramento by a score of 122-112. Since the Trail Blazers won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Sacramento's future revenge.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 2-0 and Portland to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Dallas and the Trail Blazers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Dallas and Portland both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 20, 2019 - Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 - Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112
