How to watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Dallas 2-0; Portland 1-1

Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; Portland 53-29

What to Know

Dallas and Portland are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Dallas and Portland will really light up the scoreboard.

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans last week, winning 123-116. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 25 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds, and PG Delon Wright, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and five steal (basketball)s. Wright didn't help his team much against Washington last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for the Trail Blazers and Sacramento, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half. The Trail Blazers came out on top against Sacramento by a score of 122-112. Since the Trail Blazers won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Sacramento's future revenge.

Their wins bumped Dallas to 2-0 and Portland to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Dallas and the Trail Blazers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Dallas and Portland both have seven wins in their last 14 games.