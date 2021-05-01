Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 29-34; Dallas 35-27

What to Know

This Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET May 1 at American Airlines Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Wizards' strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Washington took their game against Cleveland by a conclusive 122-93 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington had established a 91-68 advantage. Point guard Russell Westbrook and point guard Raul Neto were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former posted a triple-double on 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 dimes and the latter had 17 points along with five boards. Westbrook now has 31 triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas beat the Detroit Pistons 115-105 on Thursday. The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington is now 29-34 while Dallas sits at 35-27. Washington is 16-12 after wins this year, Dallas 19-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.