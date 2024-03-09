1st Quarter Report

The Grizzlies are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against the Hawks.

If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-41 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 28-35 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Atlanta 28-34, Memphis 22-41

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, Memphis didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the 76ers, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. The Grizzlies were down 85-70 with 5:18 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Grizzlies to victory, but perhaps none more so than Vince Williams Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaren Jackson Jr., who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14% better than the opposition, a fact the Hawks proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 112-101 victory over Cleveland. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hawks.

Memphis' win bumped their record up to 22-41. As for Atlanta, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 28-34.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: The Grizzlies have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 13.4 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks and the Grizzlies pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Atlanta: they have a less-than-stellar 21-41 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.