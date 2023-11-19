Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Boston 10-2, Memphis 3-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

What to Know

The Celtics are 9-1 against the Grizzlies since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Friday, Boston had just enough and edged Toronto out 108-105.

Meanwhile, Memphis earned a 120-108 victory over San Antonio on Saturday. The win was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 134-107 loss in their prior game.

The Grizzlies got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Desmond Bane out in front who scored 26 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Boston has yet to lose a matchup on the road this season, leaving them with a 10-2 record. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 3-9.

Going forward, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4-2 against the spread).

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've been averaging only 42.2 per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.