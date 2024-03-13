Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Charlotte 16-49, Memphis 23-43

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.05

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 114-97 bruising from Detroit on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Pistons: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact the Grizzlies proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 109-97 win over Washington. The victory was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 124-93 loss in their prior contest.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-49 record this season. As for Memphis, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 23-43.

Looking ahead, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

The Hornets beat the Grizzlies 115-106 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Charlotte is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.