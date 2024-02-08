Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Chicago 24-27, Memphis 18-33

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Grizzlies are limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

Last Tuesday, Memphis came up short against the Knicks and fell 123-113. The Grizzlies were down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They secured a 129-123 W over Minnesota. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Bulls were down 23 points with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but DeMar DeRozan led the charge by scoring 33 points along with five assists and four steals. Coby White was another key contributor, going 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 7 assists.

Memphis' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-33. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 104.7 points per game. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 24-27.

The Bulls are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Ja Morant is out with an injury to his shoulder. The last time Morant took on the Bulls was back in November of 2022, where he dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. Despite his strong showing, Memphis still fell 125-96 to the Bulls.

While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Memphis' eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

Chicago is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

Series History

Memphis and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.