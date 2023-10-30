Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Dallas 2-0, Memphis 0-3
How To Watch
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Ticket Cost: $3.16
What to Know
The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Grizzlies are still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.
The point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 113-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat Brooklyn 125-120 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.
Luka Doncic had a dynamite game for the Mavericks, shooting 9-for-14 from long range and dropping a double-double on 49 points and 10 rebounds.
Washington's win bumped their season record to 1-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped theirs to 0-3.
While only the Mavericks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.
Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: The Grizzlies have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.7 threes per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been even better at 15 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Odds
Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 228.5 points.
Series History
Memphis and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 20, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Dallas 108
- Mar 13, 2023 - Memphis 104 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 11, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Dallas 108
- Oct 22, 2022 - Dallas 137 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 23, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 91
- Jan 14, 2022 - Dallas 112 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 08, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 04, 2021 - Memphis 97 vs. Dallas 90
- May 11, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 113