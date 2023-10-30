Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Dallas 2-0, Memphis 0-3

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Grizzlies are still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 113-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat Brooklyn 125-120 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic had a dynamite game for the Mavericks, shooting 9-for-14 from long range and dropping a double-double on 49 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington's win bumped their season record to 1-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped theirs to 0-3.

While only the Mavericks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: The Grizzlies have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.7 threes per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been even better at 15 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Memphis and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.