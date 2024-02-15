3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Grizzlies after losing nine in a row. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Rockets 84-81.

The Grizzlies came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Houston 24-29, Memphis 18-36

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.87

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. The Rockets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Knicks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Houston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-103 win over the Knicks. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They fell 96-87 to New Orleans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Grizzlies have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are 1-7 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 24-29. As for Memphis, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-36 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Grizzlies struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 103-96. Do the Rockets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Grizzlies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.