Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 43-39, Memphis 51-31

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Memphis 0

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Lakers have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

On Sunday, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with Memphis on the road as they won 128-112. The win was familiar territory for the Lakers who now have four in a row. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Davis led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Davis has also now had at least two blocks in his past nine matchups.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Lakers were really slinging it from downtown and finished the game with an awesome 16 shots from deep. That's a recent trend for them: they were averaging 10.6 threes per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've bumped it up to 14.8.

The Lakers are winning the series right now, leading the Grizzlies 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Lakers can scoop up another win or if the Grizzlies can turn things around.

Los Angeles are a slight 1-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227 points.

