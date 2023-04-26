Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 43-39, Memphis 51-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 3, Memphis 1

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 11:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Lakers are expected to lose this one by four points, a fact the team is well aware of.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They secured a 117-111 W over Memphis. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

LeBron James was one of the most active players for the team, and he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 20 rebounds.

The Lakers are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Grizzlies 3-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Lakers extend their lead or if the Grizzlies can claw their way back.

Odds

Memphis are a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 222 points.

