Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Miami 3-4, Memphis 1-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grizzlies are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Heat a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Memphis earned a 112-100 victory over Portland.

The Grizzlies' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaren Jackson Jr. led the charge by earning 27 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a tight match that could have gone either way, Miami made off with a 108-107 win over Los Angeles.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists and the latter earned 28 points along with 6 assists.

Memphis' victory bumped their record up to 1-6. As for Miami, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-5, while Miami is 1-6.

The Grizzlies lost to the Heat at home by a decisive 138-119 margin in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218 points.

Series History

Memphis and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.