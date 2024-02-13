3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Grizzlies 86-73.

The Pelicans came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: New Orleans 31-22, Memphis 18-35

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.56

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 12th at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers, taking the game 93-84.

The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Herbert Jones, who scored 14 points along with five assists and three steals, and Trey Murphy III, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Murphy III didn't help the Pelicans' cause all that much against the Lakers on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell 115-106 to Charlotte. The Grizzlies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 31-22 record this season. As for Memphis, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-35.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.9% of their shots this season. Given the Pelicans' sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pelicans and the Grizzlies were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but the Pelicans came up empty-handed after a 116-115 loss. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 9-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.