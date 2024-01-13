Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: New York 22-16, Memphis 14-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.90

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at FedExForum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Grizzlies unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 128-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Grizzlies were down 100-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies got a solid performance out of Xavier Tillman, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Tillman has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Knicks last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Dallas 128-124. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Knicks in their matchups with the Mavericks: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Julius Randle, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Jalen Brunson was another key contributor, scoring 30 points along with eight assists.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 14-24. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 127-123 win. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Knicks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.