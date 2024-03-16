Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Oklahoma City 46-20, Memphis 23-44
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The Thunder have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. If the odds can be believed, the Thunder are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.
Last Thursday, Oklahoma City earned a 126-119 win over the Mavericks.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Williams was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with five assists and three blocks.
Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Grizzlies and the Hornets played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 202.5-point over/under. Memphis took a 110-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets.
Even though they lost, the Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only pulled down six offensive rebounds.
Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 46-20 record this season. As for Memphis, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-44 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.8% of their shots this season. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Thunder took their victory against the Grizzlies when the teams last played on Sunday by a conclusive 124-93. With the Thunder ahead 64-43 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a big 10-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 218.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 10, 2024 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Memphis 93
- Dec 18, 2023 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Memphis 97
- Apr 09, 2023 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 07, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Nov 18, 2022 - Memphis 121 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 13, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Dec 20, 2021 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Dec 02, 2021 - Memphis 152 vs. Oklahoma City 79
- Mar 24, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Oklahoma City 107