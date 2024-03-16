Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Oklahoma City 46-20, Memphis 23-44

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. If the odds can be believed, the Thunder are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Last Thursday, Oklahoma City earned a 126-119 win over the Mavericks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Williams was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with five assists and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Grizzlies and the Hornets played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 202.5-point over/under. Memphis took a 110-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 46-20 record this season. As for Memphis, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-44 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.8% of their shots this season. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder took their victory against the Grizzlies when the teams last played on Sunday by a conclusive 124-93. With the Thunder ahead 64-43 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 10-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.