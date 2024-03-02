Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Trail Blazers after losing nine in a row. They have jumped out to a 51-45 lead against the Grizzlies.

The Trail Blazers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Portland 15-42, Memphis 20-39

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.87

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Trail Blazers and the Heat played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. Portland took a 106-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Heat. The Trail Blazers got off to an early lead (up 15 with 3:56 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. He didn't help the Trail Blazers' cause all that much against the Hornets on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Kris Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 110-101 to Minnesota. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds. He didn't help the Grizzlies' cause all that much against the Nets on Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

Portland has not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-42 record this season. As for Memphis, they dropped their record down to 20-39 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 112-100. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.