Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Toronto 13-20, Memphis 11-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. The Raptors have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Monday, it was close, but Toronto sidestepped Cleveland for a 124-121 victory. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 36 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against San Antonio by a score of 106-98 on Tuesday. The victory was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 123-92 defeat in their prior game.

The Grizzlies' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten assists.

Toronto's win bumped their record up to 13-20. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 11-22.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Grizzlies struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Toronto's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Memphis over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.