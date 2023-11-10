Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Utah 2-7, Memphis 1-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at FedExForum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Jazz and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Wednesday. Utah took a hard 134-118 fall against Indiana.

The Jazz's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Lauri Markkanen, who earned 24 points along with 9 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson who earned 33 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 108-102 to Miami.

Utah bumped their record down to 2-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.4 points per game. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the Jazz and the Grizzlies failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Friday, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Utah.

Everything went the Jazz's way against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup last Wednesday as the Jazz made off with a 133-109 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Jazz since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.