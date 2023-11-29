Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Utah 6-11, Memphis 3-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies are on an eight-game streak of home losses, the Jazz a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They suffered a grim 119-97 defeat to Minnesota. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Monday Utah sidestepped New Orleans for a 114-112 win.

Memphis has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season. As for Utah, their victory bumped their record up to 6-11.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Utah.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 16.8 per game. Given the Grizzlies' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Memphis is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.