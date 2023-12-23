Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Heat and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Heat lead 62-60 over the Hawks.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 12-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Atlanta 12-15, Miami 16-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be home for the holidays to greet the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Magic typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Heat proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Magic by a score of 115-106. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.7% better than the opposition, as the Heat's was.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Herro, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Hawks meant business on Wednesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Rockets squad that has allowed just 108.36 points per contest. Atlanta walked away with a 134-127 victory over Houston. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Hawks.

The Hawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Trae Young led the charge by shooting 5-for-8 from deep and dropping a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists. The match was Young's fifth in a row with at least 30 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with five assists.

Miami pushed their record up to 16-12 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Atlanta, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 12-16, while Atlanta is 7-20.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.