Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Boston 64-18, Miami 46-36

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $110.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Miami 1

The Celtics have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Saturday, they will fight it out against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. If the odds can be believed, the Celtics are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

The Heat might be facing a desperate Celtics team considering the result of the team's postseason contest against the Heat on Wednesday. The Celtics fell 111-101 to the Heat.

Tyler Herro was the offensive standout of the contest as he shot 6-for-11 from long range and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 assists. He didn't help the Heat's cause all that much against the Celtics on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

The two teams are all tied up in their series so far, with one victory each. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Boston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 204 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.