Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-2, Miami 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at Kaseya Center. The Heat took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nets, who come in off a win.

Last Monday, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over Charlotte, taking the game 133-121. With that win, the Nets brought their scoring average up to 122 points per game.

The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cameron Thomas led the charge by earning 33 points. The contest was Thomas' third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 122-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Heat were down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Tyler Herro, who earned 35 points along with 8 rebounds.

Brooklyn's victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for Miami, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-3.

The Nets will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've made 38.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Miami is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.