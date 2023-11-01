Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Brooklyn 1-2, Miami 1-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at Kaseya Center. The Heat took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nets, who come in off a win.
Last Monday, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over Charlotte, taking the game 133-121. With that win, the Nets brought their scoring average up to 122 points per game.
The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cameron Thomas led the charge by earning 33 points. The contest was Thomas' third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 122-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Heat were down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Tyler Herro, who earned 35 points along with 8 rebounds.
Brooklyn's victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for Miami, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-3.
The Nets will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've made 38.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Odds
Miami is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 223.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.
- Mar 25, 2023 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Miami 100
- Feb 15, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 08, 2023 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Miami 101
- Mar 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 03, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Oct 27, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Apr 18, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Miami 124