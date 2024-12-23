Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Brooklyn 11-17, Miami 13-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Miami Heat in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at at Kaseya Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted the Nets would be headed in after a win, but the Jazz made sure that didn't happen. The Nets took a 105-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jazz on Saturday.

Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 121-114 to the Magic. Miami was up 63-38 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Brooklyn dropped their record down to 11-17 with the loss, which was their third straight at home. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.9 threes per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets and the Heat were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Nets came up empty-handed after a 96-95 loss. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 10-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.