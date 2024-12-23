Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Brooklyn 11-17, Miami 13-13
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
What to Know
Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Miami Heat in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at at Kaseya Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The experts predicted the Nets would be headed in after a win, but the Jazz made sure that didn't happen. The Nets took a 105-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jazz on Saturday.
Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.
Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 121-114 to the Magic. Miami was up 63-38 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Brooklyn dropped their record down to 11-17 with the loss, which was their third straight at home. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.
Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.9 threes per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Nets and the Heat were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Nets came up empty-handed after a 96-95 loss. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Miami is a big 10-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Miami 96 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 25, 2023 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Miami 97
- Nov 16, 2023 - Miami 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Nov 01, 2023 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Miami 105
- Mar 25, 2023 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Miami 100
- Feb 15, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 08, 2023 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Miami 101
- Mar 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 03, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Brooklyn 111