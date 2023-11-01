Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-2, Miami 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at Kaseya Center. The Heat took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nets, who come in off a win.

On Monday, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over Charlotte, taking the game 133-121. With that win, the Nets brought their scoring average up to 122 points per game.

The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cameron Thomas led the charge by earning 33 points. The contest was Thomas' third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 122-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Heat were down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Tyler Herro, who earned 35 points along with 8 rebounds.

Brooklyn's victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for Miami, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-3.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've made 38.5% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Nets' way against the Heat when the teams last played back in March as the Nets made off with a 129-100 victory. Will the Nets repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.