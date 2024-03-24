Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Cleveland 43-27, Miami 38-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Heat and the Cavaliers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The Miami Heat will be playing at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kaseya Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted a close game on Friday and a win for the Heat, but boy were they wrong. Their bruising 111-88 defeat to New Orleans might stick with them for a while. The game was a close 46-42 at the break, but unfortunately for the Heat it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 206-point over/under. Cleveland fell 104-91 to the Timberwolves. The Cavaliers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Miami dropped their record down to 38-32 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 94.7 points per game. As for Cleveland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 43-27 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup on Wednesday, sneaking past 107-104. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Cavaliers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 4.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 203 points.

Series History

Miami and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.