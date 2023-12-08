Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Cleveland 12-9, Miami 12-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Heat will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Miami earned a 112-103 victory over Toronto.

The Heat's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Martin, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 121-111 victory over Orlando. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donovan Mitchell, who scored 35 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Darius Garland, who scored 26 points along with 9 assists.

The last time Miami lost on the road was back back in October. Having now won three straight away games, they've pushed their record up to 12-9. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Cleveland, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

The Heat and the Cavaliers pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4-1 against the spread).

The Heat took their win against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in November by a conclusive 129-96. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Cavaliers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.