3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Heat and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 89-84, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Heat came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Dallas 9-7, Miami 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kaseya Center after having had a few days off. The Heat are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Heat took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 106-89 win over the 76ers. The victory was all the more spectacular given Miami was down by 19 with 9:23 left in the second quarter.

Jimmy Butler was a one-man wrecking crew for the Heat as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. Butler had some trouble finding his footing against the Nuggets on November 8th, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their tilt with the Nuggets on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They skirted past Denver 123-120.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 9-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: The Heat have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Mavericks, though, as they've only made 34.8% of their threes this season. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Heat suffered a grim 111-92 defeat to the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in April. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Heat were down 69-47.

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.