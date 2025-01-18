1st Quarter Report

The Nuggets have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against the Heat.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Heat will have to make due with a 20-20 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Denver 24-16, Miami 20-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Heat since December of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Denver Nuggets will head out to face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Nuggets are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

The Nuggets are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Rockets just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 128-108 walloping at the hands of Houston. Denver was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-48.

Meanwhile, the Heat couldn't handle the Lakers on Wednesday and fell 117-108. Miami was up 64-50 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Tyler Herro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in May of 2024.

Denver's loss dropped their record down to 24-16. As for Miami, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 20-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 110.7. The only thing between the Nuggets and another offensive beatdown is the Heat. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Nuggets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.