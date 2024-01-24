Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Memphis 16-27, Miami 24-19
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $31.88
What to Know
The Grizzlies have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 24th at Kaseya Center. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Monday, Memphis earned a 108-100 victory over Toronto. The win was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 125-96 loss in their prior match.
The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Vince Williams Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 27 points along with six steals and five assists. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him.
Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 105-87 to Orlando. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Heat have scored all season.
Memphis' victory bumped their record up to 16-27. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 24-19.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 108-102. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Miami is a big 9.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 08, 2023 - Miami 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Mar 15, 2023 - Miami 138 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 05, 2022 - Memphis 101 vs. Miami 93
- Dec 06, 2021 - Memphis 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 30, 2021 - Miami 129 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 06, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Miami 112
- Mar 17, 2021 - Memphis 89 vs. Miami 85
- Dec 16, 2019 - Memphis 118 vs. Miami 111
- Oct 23, 2019 - Miami 120 vs. Memphis 101
- Jan 12, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Memphis 108