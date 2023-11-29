Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-5, Miami 10-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Heat come into this matchup with the #24 defense in the league, having only allowed 107.8 points per game on average this season.

On Saturday, things could have been worse for Miami, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 112-97 loss to Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Portland on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:09 mark of the third quarter, when they were facing a 81-55 deficit.

The Bucks relied on the efforts of Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points along with 5 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 16 rebounds.

Miami's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Milwaukee, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

While only the Bucks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be Miami's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Oct 30, 2023 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Miami 114

Apr 26, 2023 - Miami 128 vs. Milwaukee 126

Apr 24, 2023 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 114

Apr 22, 2023 - Miami 121 vs. Milwaukee 99

Apr 19, 2023 - Milwaukee 138 vs. Miami 122

Apr 16, 2023 - Miami 130 vs. Milwaukee 117

Feb 24, 2023 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Miami 99

Feb 04, 2023 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Miami 115

Jan 14, 2023 - Miami 111 vs. Milwaukee 95

Jan 12, 2023 - Miami 108 vs. Milwaukee 102

Injury Report for the Heat

Jimmy Butler: Out (Ankle)

Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back)

Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Dru Smith: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Bucks