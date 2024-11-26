Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Milwaukee 8-9, Miami 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Heat and the Bucks are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2023, but not for long. The Miami Heat will stay at home for another game and welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

On Sunday, the Heat needed a bit of extra time to put away the Mavericks. They secured a 123-118 W over Dallas.

Jimmy Butler had a dynamite game for the Heat, almost dropping a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They managed a 125-119 win over Charlotte.

The Bucks can attribute much of their success to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points. The game was Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The victory got Miami back to even at 7-7. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 8-9 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Everything went the Heat's way against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in February, as the Heat made off with a 123-97 victory. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bucks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.