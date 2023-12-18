Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Minnesota 19-5, Miami 15-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
What to Know
The Timberwolves are 8-2 against the Heat since April of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat do have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by a single point.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 127-109 victory over Indiana. That's two games straight that the Timberwolves have won by exactly 18 points.
The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 4 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 12 rebounds. Those 40 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Meanwhile, Miami skirted by Chicago 118-116 on Saturday thanks to a clutch shot from Jimmy Butler with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.
The Heat's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Butler, who scored 28 points.
Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 15-11.
Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Timberwolves have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 40.7 rebounds per game. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Timberwolves strolled past the Heat in their previous meeting back in October by a score of 106-90. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Minnesota is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 218.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.
- Oct 28, 2023 - Minnesota 106 vs. Miami 90
- Dec 26, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Minnesota 110
- Nov 21, 2022 - Minnesota 105 vs. Miami 101
- Mar 12, 2022 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2021 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 101
- May 07, 2021 - Miami 121 vs. Minnesota 112
- Apr 16, 2021 - Minnesota 119 vs. Miami 111
- Feb 26, 2020 - Minnesota 129 vs. Miami 126
- Oct 27, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Miami 109
- Apr 05, 2019 - Minnesota 111 vs. Miami 109