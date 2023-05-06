Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Miami 1, New York 1

On Saturday, the Miami Heat will face off against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Heat probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against the Knicks. Miami took a 111-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York.

Despite their defeat, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caleb Martin, who earned 22 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Coming into game 3 the Heat and the Knicks are all tied up with one victory apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Miami are a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

