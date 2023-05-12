Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Miami Heat
Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Miami 44-38Current Series Standings: Miami 3, New York 2
How To Watch
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
What to Know
On Friday, the Miami Heat will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Heat probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against the Knicks. Miami took a 112-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York on Wednesday.
The Heat's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jimmy Butler, who earned 19 points along with 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. Butler (who blocked two shots) has now blocked at least two the last three times he's played.
The Heat are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Knicks 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Heat can advance or if the Knicks force a Game 7.
Odds
Miami are a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.
