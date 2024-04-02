Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: New York 44-30, Miami 41-33

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.00

What to Know

The Heat and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2023, but not for long. The Miami Heat will be playing in front of their home fans against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Sunday, the Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards, taking the game 119-107. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami.

The Heat can attribute much of their success to Terry Rozier, who scored 27 points along with four steals. Rozier is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Knicks lost 113-112 to the Thunder on a last-minute fade away jump shot From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. New York was up 81-69 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, the Knicks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Hartenstein, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Hartenstein didn't help the Knicks' cause all that much against the Spurs on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Miami is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 41-33 record this season. As for New York, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 44-30.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat ended up a good deal behind the Knicks when the teams last played back in January, losing 125-109. Will the Heat have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.