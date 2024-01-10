Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Oklahoma City 24-11, Miami 21-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.30

What to Know

The Thunder are 2-8 against the Heat since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 10th at Kaseya Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Thunder and the Wizards didn't disappoint and broke past the 245 point over/under on Monday. Oklahoma City walked away with a 136-128 victory over Washington.

The Thunder's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chet Holmgren, who scored 31 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat's game on Monday was all tied up 59-59 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Houston by a score of 120-113. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as the Heat did.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-11 record this season. As for Miami, they pushed their record up to 21-15 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder and the Heat were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but the Thunder came up empty-handed after a 112-111 loss. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Heat's Jimmy Butler, who scored 35 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Now that the Thunder know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.