Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Orlando 27-23, Miami 26-24

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Orlando Magic's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 6th at Kaseya Center. The Heat took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Magic, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Magic proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Detroit by a score of 111-99.

Franz Wagner had an outrageously good game as he scored 38 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Heat's game on Sunday was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 103-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles.

Orlando pushed their record up to 27-23 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Miami, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-24 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.