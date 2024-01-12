Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Orlando 21-16, Miami 21-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Magic gave up the first points and the most points on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 113-92 defeat to Minnesota. The Magic were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-37.

The Magic's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Moe Wagner, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds, and Jalen Suggs who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, the Magic were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against Oklahoma City on Wednesday and fell 128-120.

The Heat's loss came about despite a quality game from Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 21-16. As for Miami, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 21-16.

The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

The Magic came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 115-106. Can the Magic avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.