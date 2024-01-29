Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Phoenix 26-20, Miami 24-22

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

TV: NBATV

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 29th at Kaseya Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Suns were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After soaring to 131 points the game before, the Suns faltered in their matchup on Sunday. The match between Phoenix and Orlando wasn't particularly close, with Phoenix falling 113-98. The Suns were up 39-26 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Devin Booker, who scored 44 points. He scored a full 44.9% of the Suns' points, the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. Less helpful for the Suns was Bradley Beal's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Suns struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Magic posted 30 assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 125-109 fall against New York.

Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

This is the second loss in a row for Phoenix and nudges their season record down to 26-20. As for Miami, they bumped their record down to 24-22 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

The Suns strolled past the Heat when the teams last played on January 5th by a score of 113-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami is a 4-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.