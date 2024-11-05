1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Heat and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 61-48.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Sacramento 3-3, Miami 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaseya Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Kings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Kings are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell just short of the Raptors by a score of 131-128 on Saturday. Even though they lost, Sacramento's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 119.5 points per game (they're now ranked fourth in scoring overall).

Despite their loss, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 20 rebounds, and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last five games he's played. De'Aaron Fox, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-11 from deep.

Meanwhile, the Heat posted their biggest victory since April 19th on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Wizards as the Heat made off with a 118-98 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Miami has posted against Washington since February 7, 2022.

Bam Adebayo was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April.

The Heat smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down eight.

Sacramento moved to 3-3 with that defeat, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for Miami, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

While only the Kings took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be Sacramento's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

The Kings came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in February, falling 121-110. Can the Kings avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.