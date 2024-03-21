Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-43, Milwaukee 44-25

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 21st at Fiserv Forum. The timing is sure in the Bucks' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Nets have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

The Bucks suffered their closest defeat since November 9, 2023 on Wednesday. They fell just short of Boston by a score of 122-119. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Bucks, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Damian Lillard, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 6 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Nets found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 104-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They are winless (0-6) when they just don't pass the ball.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 44-25. As for Brooklyn, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-43 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went the Bucks' way against the Nets in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Bucks made off with a 144-122 victory. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.