1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Bucks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 32-16.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 15-43 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Charlotte 15-42, Milwaukee 37-21

What to Know

The Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Trail Blazers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Charlotte came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 93-80. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as the Hornets did.

The Hornets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Richards is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee got the win against the 76ers on Sunday by a conclusive 119-98. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-48.

The Bucks got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Giannis Antetokounmpo out in front who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Antetokounmpo hasn't dropped below 30 points for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Damian Lillard, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists.

Charlotte is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-42 record this season. As for Milwaukee, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 37-21.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the Bucks, as the team is favored by a full 14.5 points. This contest will be Charlotte's 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-9 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 14.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.