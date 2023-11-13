Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Chicago 4-6, Milwaukee 5-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Bulls have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulls, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, taking the game 119-108.

The Bulls' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from DeMar DeRozan, who earned 29 points. DeRozan continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks last Saturday, but the final result did not. The match between Milwaukee and Orlando wasn't a total blowout, but with Milwaukee falling 112-97 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Bucks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bucks' loss came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 10 rebounds. On a positive note, Antetokounmpo scored a full 36.1% of the Bucks' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the teams points.

The Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Magic pulled down 15.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Milwaukee, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Bulls came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in April, falling 105-92. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.