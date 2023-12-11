Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Chicago 9-14, Milwaukee 15-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off.

The point spread may have favored the Bucks last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 128-119 to Indiana. The Bucks found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 10 rebounds. The contest was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls came tearing into Friday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against San Antonio by a score of 121-112. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:25 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 62-49 deficit.

The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Coby White led the charge by scoring 24 points along with 6 assists.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 15-7 and Indiana to 12-8.

As for their next game, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.1 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 108.4 per game. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 11-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.