3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Cavaliers now have the lead. After three quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Cavaliers lead 87-84 over the Bucks.

The Cavaliers entered the contest having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Bucks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Cleveland 6-0, Milwaukee 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.64

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Cavaliers will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

On Friday, the Cavaliers earned a 120-109 win over the Magic.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks last Thursday, but the final result did not. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 122-99 walloping at the hands of the Grizzlies. The contest marked Milwaukee's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the defeat, the Bucks got top-tier performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Antetokounmpo also posted a 77.3% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in February. Less helpful for the Bucks was Gary Trent Jr.'s abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Bucks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Grizzlies racked up 26.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 6-0 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Milwaukee, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

The Cavaliers are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

The Cavaliers beat the Bucks 112-100 in their previous matchup back in January. Do the Cavaliers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bucks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.