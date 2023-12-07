Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Indiana 11-8, Milwaukee 15-6

What to Know

The Pacers are 2-8 against the Bucks since May of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Pacers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Bucks.

Even though the Pacers have not done well against the Celtics recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Indiana came out on top against Boston by a score of 122-112. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Bucks meant business on Tuesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Knicks squad that has allowed just 107.5 points per contest. Everything went Milwaukee's way against New York as Milwaukee made off with a 146-122 win. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 16 more threes than your opponent, as the Bucks did.

The Bucks relied on the efforts of Damian Lillard, who scored 28 points along with 7 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 10 assists.

Indiana's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Milwaukee, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 50.9% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've drained 50% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 255.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.