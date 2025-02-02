Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Memphis 31-16, Milwaukee 26-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies are 8-2 against the Bucks since August of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 123.2 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 120-119 win over the Rockets.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Bucks on Friday, but boy were they wrong. Their painful 144-118 defeat to the Spurs might stick with them for a while. The contest was a close 71-70 at the break, but unfortunately for Milwaukee it sure didn't stay that way.

The Bucks' loss came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds. The matchup was Antetokounmpo's ninth in a row with at least 30 points. Khris Middleton was another key player, going 8 for 9 en route to 21 points.

Even though they lost, the Bucks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April of 2024.

Memphis' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 31-16. As for Milwaukee, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-20 record this season.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Milwaukee.

The Grizzlies took their win against the Bucks when the teams last played back in October of 2024 by a conclusive 122-99. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Grizzlies still be able to contain Antetokounmpo? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.