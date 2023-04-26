Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, Milwaukee 58-24

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Milwaukee 1, Miami 3

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 1:30 a.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. These teams racked up a combined 227 points when they last played each other so expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy.

On Monday, Milwaukee were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 119-114 to Miami. The Bucks were up 87-72 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from Brook Lopez, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double: 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Antetokounmpo now has seven this season.

Even though they lost, the Bucks didn’t give up on possessions, racking up an excellent 16 offensive rebounds. This was only their fourth loss (out of 15 games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Things aren't looking good for the Bucks as the Heat currently lead the series 3-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Bucks can turn things around or if the Heat keep on going.

Odds

Milwaukee are a big 11.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

