Minnesota Timberwolves @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Minnesota 35-16, Milwaukee 33-18

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 2-8 against the Bucks since October of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Coming off a loss in a game the Timberwolves were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Bulls on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bulls 129-123. The defeat came about despite the Timberwolves having been up 23 in the second quarter.

The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns who scored 33 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Edwards is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, the Bucks and the Suns couldn't quite live up to the 242.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Milwaukee fell 114-106 to the Suns on Tuesday. The Bucks have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 27 or more in the last six games he's played.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 35-16. As for Milwaukee, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-18 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 49.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 123-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 43 points and 20 rebounds. Now that the Timberwolves know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.