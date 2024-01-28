Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Bucks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 75-63.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 32-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 26-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: New Orleans 26-19, Milwaukee 31-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

The Pelicans have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Fiserv Forum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 153 points the game before, the Pelicans faltered in their contest on Friday. They were the victim of a painful 107-83 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma City. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Pelicans have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 112-100 to Cleveland. The Bucks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 26-19. As for Milwaukee, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 31-14.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked third in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans suffered a grim 135-110 defeat to the Bucks when the teams last played back in January of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 50 points and 13 rebounds. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.